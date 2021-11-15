Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.01% of Sierra Wireless worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.90 on Monday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

