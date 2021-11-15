Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.73 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $230.93 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $231.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

