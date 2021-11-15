Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Unum Group worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after purchasing an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

