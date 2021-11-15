Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $90.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. Timken has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

