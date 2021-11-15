TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 481.3% in October

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, an increase of 481.3% from the October 14th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -343.57. TORM has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

