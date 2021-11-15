TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TAC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

TAC stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

