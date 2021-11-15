TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 204,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.56.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $643.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.58 and a 200-day moving average of $632.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

