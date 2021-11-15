Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $116.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Stephens increased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

