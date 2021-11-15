Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Janice Stairs Sells 19,287 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,472. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

