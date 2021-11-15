Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE opened at $58.57 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.