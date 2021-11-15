Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

