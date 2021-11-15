TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $104.31 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00221916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

