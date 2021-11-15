Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 168.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,914 shares of company stock worth $24,583,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $550.19 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $551.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.