UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 47,024 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 198.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,024 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,788 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

