UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,459 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

TCBI opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.