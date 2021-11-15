UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,876 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

