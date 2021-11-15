UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

