UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN opened at GBX 8,963.42 ($117.11) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a market cap of £138.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,794.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,443.10.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

