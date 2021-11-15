Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $408.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $408.09.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,892. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $249.18 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.50.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.