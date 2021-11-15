Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $408.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $408.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,892. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $249.18 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

