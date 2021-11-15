Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $408.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $408.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 50.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,607.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.44. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,892. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $249.18 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

