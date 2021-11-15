Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $396.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.18 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.