Unification (FUND) Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Unification has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $19,038.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00220139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00086881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

