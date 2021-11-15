Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.74

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

