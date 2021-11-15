Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

