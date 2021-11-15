Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $327.00 to $315.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Upstart traded as low as $246.31 and last traded at $246.47. 85,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,947,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.18.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,175,111 shares of company stock worth $502,707,617. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 309.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

