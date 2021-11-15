Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $61.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,516. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,057. Upwork has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

