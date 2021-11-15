Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -190.04 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,212 shares of company stock worth $7,628,916 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

