USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $161.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

