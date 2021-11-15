Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.70 Million

Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $288.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.80 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $6,567,913. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $4,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. 575,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.