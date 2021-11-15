Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.83. 19,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.