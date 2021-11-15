Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $142.96 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

