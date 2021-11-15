Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,560,281 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,560,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV opened at $8.89 on Monday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.