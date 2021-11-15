Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.43 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,419,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,307,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

EWTX stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.