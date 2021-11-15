Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

