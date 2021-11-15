Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of SecureWorks worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.