Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 826,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.34% of Sunworks worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 244.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunworks by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

