Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 11,539 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

