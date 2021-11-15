Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,354,391 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,354,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 42.44% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.