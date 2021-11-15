Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,265 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $355.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.79. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $257.60 and a 12 month high of $416.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

