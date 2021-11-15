Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $449.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.16 and a 52 week high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

