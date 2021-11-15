Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $3,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.31 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

