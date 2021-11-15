Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $325.41 and a 52 week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

