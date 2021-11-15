VAULT Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00010628 BTC on popular exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $1,453.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,112 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

