Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at Barclays

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after acquiring an additional 831,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

