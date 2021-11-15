Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $22.97 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

