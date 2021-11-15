Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 5,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,123.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

