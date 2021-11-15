VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2,121.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,452.47 or 0.99264496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00591942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,323,894 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

