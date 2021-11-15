VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.75

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $238.75 and last traded at $238.69, with a volume of 2564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,935. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

