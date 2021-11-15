Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

