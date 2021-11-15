Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 914,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 429,067 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.